Rahul Gandhi takes a KTM bike ride to Pangong Tso lake to celebrate father Rajiv Gandhi's birthday2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share images from a bike trip he took to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's birthday there on 20 August.
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi went to Ladakh on a two-day visit, but ended up extending his stay for another six days. According to reports, Gandhi will now stay in Ladakh till 25 August. However, today we will talk about the politician's love for the high gears.