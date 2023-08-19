Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share images from a bike trip he took to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's birthday there on 20 August.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi went to Ladakh on a two-day visit, but ended up extending his stay for another six days. According to reports, Gandhi will now stay in Ladakh till 25 August. However, today we will talk about the politician's love for the high gears.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share images from a bike trip he took to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. According to news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's birthday there on 20 August.

Notably, the biking enthusiast in the Congress leader was evident in the images shared. Earlier in an interview with The Bombay Journey, Rahul Gandhi had revealed that he does not like cars but is interested in driving. Gandhi said he knows 90% technicalities of a car and can fix it, but not obsessed with cars.

In that interview Rahul Gandhi had also said, "I find as much beauty in an old Lambretta as in an R1. In some ways, Lambretta is more beautiful as it takes more effort to drive, it's more dangerous," the Congress leader told The Bombay Journey.

"My favourite bike was the one I had when I used to work in London. That was the love of my life. Aprilia RS 250," Rahul Gandhi added.

"On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world." Rahul Gandhi wrote on Instagram.

See the mesmerising scenic beauty pictures of Ladakh valley and Rahul Gandhi's bike trip here

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday but his tour was extended till August 25, party sources said.

On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh.

The source further said that he will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul Gandhi has been a footballer player during his college days.

He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.