Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP over COVID vaccine promise in poll-bound Bihar

1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2020, 07:18 PM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over its promise that people in poll-bound Bihar will get vaccine against coronavirus free after it is cleared by ICMR and said the Centre has announced its COVID "access strategy" and that people in every state should refer to their election schedule to know when they will get the vaccine.

"GOI just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after approval of coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III trials.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

