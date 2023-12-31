'Baahubali': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, shares video of Vinesh Phogat leaving awards on Kartavya Path
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement came a day after World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat returned her two awards to the government. She had left the awards at the Kartavya Path after police prevented her from reaching the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing a video of World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, wherein she could be seen returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. In a post on X on Sunday, Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister is the guardian of the nation and it hurts to see such cruelty on his part."
Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment.
The Sports Ministry later suspended the newly-elected panel for not following the provisions of its own constitution. Acting on the sports ministry directive, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI.
(With inputs from PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!