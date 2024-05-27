Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a ‘paramatma’ jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi saying ‘If ED asks him about Adani then he would say it was paramatma who told me so’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an Lok Sabha election 2024 rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM says that he does not take decision, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messager of Parmatma."

"You know why he (PM Modi) has brought this story of Parmatma? Because, after the election when this ED will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he will say, I don't know, it was asked to me by Parmatma... Modi ji, stop giving long speeches and dividing the country. First, tell this to the people of Bihar, of the country, how many jobs you have given to the youth of the country?..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, he also claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services and deposit ₹8,500 to every woman’s account in each month.

Addressing an election rally at Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear wave in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When the INDIA block will form the government, the Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn," Gandhi said.

The scheme, announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2022, envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without certain benefits enjoyed by those who were not employed under this programme.

After the formation of the INDIA block government at the Centre, Gandhi said, “From July, ₹8,500 will be deposited in women's accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!