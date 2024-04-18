Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday refuted the claims that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is putting up a “brave fight" against the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying he is “hesitant" to contest from the BJP-ruled states.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president also alleged that Rahul Gandhi seeks refuge in minority-dominated states, PTI reported.

Azad said the Congress leader and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah are not politicians, but “spoon-fed kids" who have not done anything on their own.

“Why Rahul Gandhi claims to be fighting against the BJP? His actions suggest otherwise. Why he is hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? Why he seek refuge in states with high minority community?" the formeer J-K CM said.

His remarks came while addressing a public meeting in the Udhampur constituency as a part of Lok Sabha election campaign to support his party candidate GM Saroori.

“The Congress party is reluctant to engage in direct confrontations and they have a tendency to seek out safe seats where minority populations are sizeable," Azad said while questioning the grand old party's commitment to fight against BJP on the ground.

He further accused the Congress of prefering “safe seats" in states like Kerala. “Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah, both have not made any personal sacrifices in life. They are enjoying the inherited legacy from Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah respectively," he added.

Azad recently stated that he believes at Congress is “allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)" and it wants the saffron party to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In Udhampur, voting is set for April 19, in Jammu on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13, and Baramulla on May 20. This election is the first after the Supreme Court's ruling from the previous year, which supported the Parliament's decision to revoke Article 370 and divide the state into two union territories.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!