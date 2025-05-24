‘Rahul Gandhi thinks LoP stands for Leader of Pakistan’: BJP slams Congress leader over India's foreign policy remark

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of “speaking the language of Pakistan.” Poonawalla remarked that Rahul seems to believe LoP stands for “Leader of Pakistan.”

"Congress and Pakistan have been hyphenated. Congress has been constantly speaking the language of Pakistan DG ISPR," Poonawalla told ANI, adding Congress leader's understanding of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) is “Leader of Pakistan.”

“Today, when the entire world, including Pakistan Parliamentarians, agrees on how successful Operation Sindoor was, even after that, Congress speaks Pakistan's tongue. Rahul Gandhi thinks that 'LoP' stands for 'Leader of Pakistan',” he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that LoP is forgetting that he is the leader of the Opposition of the country. “His statements are like that of Pakistan's. He is deliberately crossing the line. At this time, everybody has to stand with the country and armed forces, but he is repeating what Pakistan is saying. People are angered over the behaviour of Congress... The country will not forgive him,” he added.

On Friday, criticising the BJP-led NDA government, Rahul Gandhi said that India's foreign policy had “collapsed”.

In a post on X, Gandhi raised three questions to the central government. "Will JJ explain, Why India has been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn't a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to "mediate" between India & Pakistan?" the LoP said.

Reposting a video of S Jaishankar's interview with a media outlet, he said, “India's foreign policy has collapsed,” he added.

Earlier, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth".

“EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. As part of the operation, the Indian Armed Forces struck terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 100 militants associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(ANI)