Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Dec 16

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Dec 161 min read . 08:41 PM IST
Gandhi's proposed programme is being seen in political circles as a retaliation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally held on Saturday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally here in poll-bound Uttarakhand on December 16 and felicitate ex-servicemen on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Gandhi's proposed programme is being seen in political circles as a retaliation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally held here on Saturday.
Gandhi will felicitate ex-servicemen on the occasion in recognition of their contribution to the nation, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said.
Though Saturday's rally at the Parade Ground here was the prime minister's first poll rally in Uttarakhand, he has already visited the state thrice in recent months.
He had visited AIIMS, Rishikesh on October 4 to inaugurate an oxygen plant there and Kedarnath on November 5 to inaugurate reconstruction projects besides unveiling the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on his rebuilt samadhi.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
