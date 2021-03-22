Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Kerala on Monday as part of campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala tomorrow to begin a two-day visit to the State," Congress tweeted on Sunday.

The former Congress president will take part in public meetings organised at several districts.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi targetted Gandhi allegedly for ignoring problems in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

"Rahul Gandhi comes in Kerala for entertainment... jumps in the sea, and swims around but he does not realise that people in Wayanad are suffering. A tribal person died of hunger and another person was killed for stealing chapatti. That is the situation. Condition of backward community is really pitiable," Lekhi said.

Earlier on 24 February, Gandhi had taken a dip into the sea with fishermen in Kerala's Kollam. Later, he joined them for fish and experienced their daily lives.

Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. Among the United Democratic Front (UDF) allies, Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) will be contesting on 27 seats, Kerala Congress, the splinter group headed by PJ Joseph having prominence in Christian dominated Kottayam-Idukki belt will field its candidates contesting on 10 seats.

Under the UDF banner, the Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) will field its candidates on five seats while the Mani C Kappan-led faction that broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ahead of assembly polls has been given two seats.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on 6 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

