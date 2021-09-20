Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Rahul Gandhi likely to attend oath-taking of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Rahul Gandhi likely to attend oath-taking of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Livemint

  • Charanjit Singh Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab Chief Minister in Chandigarh today as reported by  ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab Chief Minister in Chandigarh today as reported by  ANI.

Meanwhile,Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi early on Monday offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile,Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi early on Monday offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Channi, 49, is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister today, a few months before the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The Congress MLA arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members.

Channi was seen driving to the gurudwara in his own vehicle and was greeted on the way the people on the way.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh.

Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

After the announcement of new chief minister, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that there will also be two deputy chief ministers in the state. "One deputy chief minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community," Rawat told ANI.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!