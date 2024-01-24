Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that action will be taken against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on the charges of instigating violence during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and he will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The remarks came a day after the Assam police registered a suo motu FIR against Rahul Gandhi for “wanton acts of violence" in Guwahati during his nationwide Yatra.