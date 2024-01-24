Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that action will be taken against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on the charges of instigating violence during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and he will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The remarks came a day after the Assam police registered a suo motu FIR against Rahul Gandhi for “wanton acts of violence" in Guwahati during his nationwide Yatra.

''We have filed an FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation and he (Gandhi) will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the sidelines of the event in the Sibsagar district of the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowds, who clashed with police as the Congress leader wanted to enter Guwahati city. In the scuffle with the police, several Congress workers were injured including the state party President Bhupen Bora, and the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Assam police said that four police personnel sustained injuries after Congress workers attempted to break barricades. They have charged Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi under criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, damaging public property and others.

The DGP said that the case has been transferred to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough investigation and the special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) will conduct the probe into the matter.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Assam's Barpeta on Wednesday and trained his guns on the Assam Chief Minister calling him “the most corrupt CM." "The Chief Minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) spreads hate all the time and takes away your (referring to the public) lands. He is the most corrupt chief minister," the Congress leader said.

“We are getting the publicity that we may not have got otherwise. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has become a main issue in Assam. Preventing from visiting the temple and college… it is their style. Intimidation tactics, we are not intimidated by them, we are not afraid of them," he added.

