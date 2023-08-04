The ongoing dispute over the Manipur issue has led to continuous disruptions in the Parliament's monsoon session for the past 12 days. The deadlock between the Centre and the opposition alliance INDIA is likely to persist for the next few days. Despite the logjam, crucial debates are anticipated in the upcoming week, covering topics such as the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and a possible no-confidence motion. The Parliament is also expected to witness Rahul Gandhi 's active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body. Here are a list of things that are expected in Parliament next week

Rahul Gandhi back in Parliament

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case linked to Modi surname remarks, enabling him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

INDIA bloc MPs are confident that with Rahul Gandhi returning to Parliament, their voice against the PM Modi government will be much stronger regarding the Manipur issue. Rahul Gandhi is likely to spearhead the Manipur debate in the lower house next week.

No confidence motion in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is likely to take up the debate on no confidence motion for discussion on August 8,9 and 10.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance filed the no confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi's government last week. After assessing the support it has, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the motion and accordingly, he allotted the dates.

However, opposition parties wrote to Birla, requesting an advanced schedule for the debate so that they can participate in it and put forward their opinion about how the situation needs to be dealt with.

Debate on Manipur in Rajya Sabha

Taking a middle path, the opposition alliance on Thursday dropped the demand for PM Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur violence and demanded a detailed discussion on issue under section 167.

Accordingly, the Parliament offered to take it up for discussion on August 11. However, refusing to it, the opposition parties demanded a debate on Tuesday.

Delhi Ordinance Bill

Delhi Ordinance Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha next week.

Lok Sabha, on Thursday, approved the Delhi Services bill or Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with a voice vote. The bill empowers the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi to control Group A services and handle transfers of senior officers in the city government.

The BJP-led NDA's majority ensured the bill's smooth passage in the Lower House. However, its fate now rests on the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks a majority. The YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will tabled in Rajya Sabha next week.

As Vaishnaw introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha, The opposition raised concerns, claiming the bill violates the right to privacy. They demanded scrutiny by the standing committee, citing the government's previous withdrawal of a data protection bill.

Vaishnaw clarified that it isn't a money bill and assured that all concerns will be addressed during the debate.

The bill aims to regulate digital personal data processing, recognizing individuals' right to protect their data while allowing lawful processing.

