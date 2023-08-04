The ongoing dispute over the Manipur issue has led to continuous disruptions in the Parliament's monsoon session for the past 12 days. The deadlock between the Centre and the opposition alliance INDIA is likely to persist for the next few days. Despite the logjam, crucial debates are anticipated in the upcoming week, covering topics such as the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and a possible no-confidence motion. The Parliament is also expected to witness Rahul Gandhi's active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body. Here are a list of things that are expected in Parliament next week

