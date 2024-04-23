Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi? Congress worker hints, ‘Bhaiya will come soon…’
Workers hired by the party are preparing for the upcoming elections. One mentioned that Rahul Bhaiya's arrival is expected soon, prompting cleaning and renovation activities
As speculation swirls around Rahul Gandhi's possible candidacy in the Amethi Lok Sabha polls, videos of renovations at his Amethi residence spark excitement among UP Congress members. Despite no official confirmation, workers are optimistic about his return to the traditional party stronghold lost to Smriti Irani in 2019. Gandhi's silence on inquiries adds to the anticipation.