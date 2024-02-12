Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi cuts short campaign in UP for this reason
The Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will now remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21, instead of till February 26 as originally scheduled.
Owing to the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to reduce the duration of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state, party members said on Monday.
