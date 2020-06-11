Rahul Gandhi to discuss global fallout of pandemic with Nicholas Burns

NEW DELHI : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will discuss the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic with Nicholas Burns, former US undersecretary of state and currently professor in the Practice of Diplomacy and International Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, on Friday.

The two are likely to delve into the global impact of the pandemic, particularly on diplomatic ties between key countries including India.

Gandhi posted a tweet, along with a brief video clip, on Thursday afternoon saying that the discussion between the two would be about how the crisis is “reshaping world order".

In the video shared by Gandhi on Twitter, he is asking questions around the strategy adopted by the US to deal with the current crisis and how it has to be more global in nature. “That is a big idea in itself, search of a big idea. We are not looking for a conflict with China but we are waging a battle of ideas with China," Burns says in the video clip.

Tomorrow, Friday, 12th June, 10 AM onwards, join my conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns on how the Covid crisis is reshaping the world order, across all my social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/qIkWUbxxBg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 11, 2020

Gandhi’s conversation with Burns comes at a time when Congress has been consistently raising the issue of India’s border dispute with China. Gandhi has been vocal in his criticism and has been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government to be more transparent in giving information.

Indian government has maintained that its military and diplomatic level ties with China have been positive and shall continue. Nearly a month ago, the face-off started with China’s strong opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry.

Beginning with late April, Gandhi has been holding online conversation with experts over the fallout of the pandemic and the national lockdown. Conversation with Burns, which would be released Friday morning, would be fifth in that series. Gandhi has earlier spoken to former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Prize winning economist, Professor Abhijit Banerjee, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited and public health experts Ashish Jha and Johan Giesecke.

