Rahul Gandhi to invest in Keventers? Congress MP does Shark Tank-like interview with Aman Arora, Agastya Dalmia

Is Rahul Gandhi looking at an investment opportunity at Keventers? The Congress leader recently visited a Keventers store and spoke with brand owners Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated9 Jan 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks with Keventers’ owners Aman Arora, Agastya Dalmia.(X/Rahul Gandhi)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to social media on Thursday to share a video of him conversing with Keventers co-owners Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia. In the 9-minute video clip, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha could be heard talking about his "investment decision" and the future of the Indian milkshake brand.

Is Rahul Gandhi looking at an investment opportunity at Keventers? When Dalmia asked the Congress leader about his investment plans, he said, “I am looking at Keventers and trying to make an investment decision.” 

Advertisement

Gandhi said this while casually sitting at a Keventers store. He could be seen preparing milkshakes and scooping out ice-creams, and serving them to customers.

He also had a one-on-one chat with Keventers co-owners Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia and asked them questions one would usually find judges of 'Shark Tank TV show asking entrepreneurs.

"...Where are you planning to take the business?" Gandhi asked Arora and Dalmia, They responded, "We have about 200 stores in 65 cities, we plan to expand to 500 stores in next four to five years, we want to foray into FMCG products like flavoured milk, ghee."

Advertisement

"So, who would be your competitors?," Gandhi's next question followed. To this, Aman Arora said they are trying to recreate the market. "Not too many FMCG, flavoured milk products, for example, exists in the price range of 100. The sweet pricing in India is still about 50 to 70," Arora added.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNewsRahul Gandhi to invest in Keventers? Congress MP does Shark Tank-like interview with Aman Arora, Agastya Dalmia
First Published:9 Jan 2025, 01:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts