Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opted to retain his Raebareli Lok Sabha seat as the clock wound down while Priyanka Gandhi makes her Lok Sabha debut from Wayanad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have an emotional connection with Waynand and Raebareli. I was an MP from Wayanad for the last 5 years. I thank the people for their love and support. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from elections from Wayanad but I will also periodically visit Wayanad. I have an old relationship with Raebareli, I am happy that I will get to represent them again but it was a tough decision," the MP-designate said.

“I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad," added Priyanka Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

