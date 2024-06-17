Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opted to retain his Raebareli Lok Sabha seat as the clock wound down while Priyanka Gandhi makes her Lok Sabha debut from Wayanad.
“I have an emotional connection with Waynand and Raebareli. I was an MP from Wayanad for the last 5 years. I thank the people for their love and support. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from elections from Wayanad but I will also periodically visit Wayanad. I have an old relationship with Raebareli, I am happy that I will get to represent them again but it was a tough decision," the MP-designate said.
“I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad," added Priyanka Gandhi.
