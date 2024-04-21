'Rahul Gandhi to skip mega INDIA bloc rallies in MP, Jharkhand' | Here's why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will miss grand INDIA bloc rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on Sunday. Ramesh said Gandhi was unwell because of which he was unable to leave New Delhi. The “Ulgulan Rally" in these two areas were to be held on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present," Ramesh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge "is of course attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Satna," Ramesh said.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground. The rally will be a mega show of strength for opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rally is being held as India began voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections across the country are being held in seven phases. The first phase of voting was held on April 14. The results for all the phases will be declared on June 4.

Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Ranchi to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, said the opposition coalition's objective was to root out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save the country and the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the BJP over the injustice committed to former CM Hemant Soren. Our objective is to root out the BJP to save the country, democracy and the constitution," he said.

