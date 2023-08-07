Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on 8 August. He is likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow., according to reports.

Over four months after he was disqualified, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case. Rahul Gandhi's restoration of the MP status was granted after the Lok Sabha secratariat issued a notice on Monday. Announcing the reinstatement of Gandhi as an MP, a Lok Sabha notification said in the wake of the SC order Friday, the disqualification has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements. Rahul Gandhi who met reporters outside the Parliament on Monday said, “ Bhaiya aap log bhi khush lag rahein ho, ye kya ajeeb si baat hain?" (Brothers you too look happy, this is something confusing")

The development in Rahul Gandhi's political career seems to have come in an opportune moment when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been slapped with a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition bloc's Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi.

Rahul Gandhi is set to be one of the key speakers of the opposition bloc INDIA that would look to send a message to the people through the motion even as its outcome is a foregone conclusion with the numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.

With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.

His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament.

The No-confidence motion has been scheduled to be discussed between 8-10 August in the lower house of the parliament.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, wherein BJP looks forward to win a third straight term and the Opposition INDIA bloc aims to usurp and defeat the ruling dispensation, Rahul Gandhi's MP status being restored might have been the boost the Congress party required within the walls of the Lok Sabha.