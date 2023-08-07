Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence debate for Congress in Lok Sabha tomorrow1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Over four months after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified, the Congress leader returned to Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will speak in no-confidence motion discussion to be held in Lok Sabha on 8 August. He is likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow., according to reports.
The development in Rahul Gandhi's political career seems to have come in an opportune moment when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been slapped with a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition bloc's Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi.
Rahul Gandhi is set to be one of the key speakers of the opposition bloc INDIA that would look to send a message to the people through the motion even as its outcome is a foregone conclusion with the numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.
With his Lok Sabha membership restored, Gandhi changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.
His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament.
The No-confidence motion has been scheduled to be discussed between 8-10 August in the lower house of the parliament.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, wherein BJP looks forward to win a third straight term and the Opposition INDIA bloc aims to usurp and defeat the ruling dispensation, Rahul Gandhi's MP status being restored might have been the boost the Congress party required within the walls of the Lok Sabha.