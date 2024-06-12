Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely keep Raebareli and relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran hinted on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a public event, Sudhakaran hinted that the Wayanad MP would give up his seat. "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad."

"Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him."

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Rahul Gandhi thanks Kerala voters Meanwhile, Gandhi thanked voters in Kerala who enabled his Lok Sabha victory in the state's Wayanad constituency.

This is the first time Gandhi has visited the state after his massive 3,64,422-vote margin victory over rival and CPI candidate Annie Raja from the constituency in north Kerala. In the 2019 elections, he secured the seat with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.

Addressing a public gathering in Malappuram, Gandhi, who had also contested and won from the Raebareili seat in Uttar Pradesh, said, "I have a dilemma in front of me – Will I be a Member of Parliament of Wayanad or Raebareli?"

"You saw how the Prime Minister said '400 paar' and after that 400-paar disappeared and '300-paar' came. After 300-paar disappeared, he gave a speech where he said, 'I am not biological', I do not make any decisions, and I have been put on this earth by 'Parmatma' and he makes all the decisions. Modiji's strange 'parmatma' makes him take all decisions favouring Adani-Ambani. 'Parmatma' tells him to give Bombay Airport, Lucknow Airport and power plants to Adani," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said, “it's much simpler. My God is the poor people of India. My God is the people of Wayanad. For me, it's easy. I just talk to the people, and my God tells me what to do. Back to the question of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, what I will commit to you is that both Wayanad and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision."

