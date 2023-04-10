Rahul Gandhi to visit his former constituency Wayanad tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:59 AM IST
- Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in hail by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma on March 23 in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark in 2019 in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on 11 April, the first time after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow.
