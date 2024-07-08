Rahul Gandhi in Manipur today: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Assam and Manipur today, July 8. This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Manipur after becoming LoP to the ethnic conflict-hit Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Silchar in Assam from the national capital. From Silchar, the Congress leader will travel to Assam’s Cachar district where he will meet displaced residents of Manipur at around 10 am before heading to Manipur where the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos broke out on May 3 last year.

Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Moirang, according to his scheduled shared by the Congress party. He is also scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5.30 pm. The day-long visit will end with a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6. 15 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“(Rahul) Gandhi has chosen to visit Manipur where peace is necessary.... We are grateful that he chose to visit the state after being chosen as leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha," news agency PTI quoted a Congress leader in Manipur as saying.

'Message for PM Modi' Rahul has visited Manipur twice before. The Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc raised the issue of Manipur crisis repeatedly in both Houses of Parliament in the recent session.

The opposition disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-hour-long reply to the debate on motion of thanks on the President’s address on July 2 chanting “Justice for Manipur" and “Bharat Jodo" slogans. In his speech, PM Modi said that efforts were on to bring peace in Manipur, with 11000 FIRs and 500 arrests made. Incidents of violence decreasing, showing potential for peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Congress leaders have said that Rahul Gandhi’s first trip to Manipur as Lok Sabha LoP would send out a message that it is high time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the strife-torn state roiled by ethnic conflict for over a year now.

To Meet Assam Flood Victims In Assam, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to meet flood victims, party leaders said. "From the airport(9 am), he will be going to a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and interact with the people who have taken shelter there," a state Congress spokesperson said. The camp is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur, he said.

About 22.70 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, news agency PTI said. As many as 78 people have been killed in this year's floods, landslides and storms in the state, the agency report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!