Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today for the first time since being reinstated to Lok Sabha, will ‘receive warm welcome’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad on Friday from his residence in Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Saturday for the first time after getting reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP. Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on 4 August after which he was free to attend Parliament sessions. Supreme Court had stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case linked to Modi surname remarks and subsequently his membership was restored.