Rahul Gandhi told VVIP aircraft purchase began during UPA’s term

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark about VVIP aircraft procurement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a sharp response from the government on Tuesday that these were not just for Modi’s use and that the procurement process had started during the Congress-led UPA regime.

During a presser in Punjab on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi questioned the procurement of two planes he said was worth ₹8,000 crores of tax payer’s money.

Rahul’s use of cushion in a tractor he used in a rally attracted criticism that he was on ‘protest tourism.’ Rahul responded during the presser that the question will never be asked “why Narendra Modi ji bought two planes worth ₹eight thousand crores," which have not just cushion, but a lot of comfort.

Congress is leading protest against the Centre’s farm laws in Punjab.

“These aircraft are not the ‘PM’s aircraft’ but will be used for other VVIPs as well. These belong to the Indian Air Force and not the Prime Minister," said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under the UPA Government and the current government has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion, explained the official.

The VVIP aircraft are procured at a time India is in the process of auctioning loss making national carrier Air India, which operates Air India One. That necessitated having alternative arrangements for VVIP travel.

The process of acquisition of the two new aircraft for use by VVIPs commenced in 2011 and went through a lot of high level deliberations. The process has now been brought to its logical conclusion, explained the official.

“The aircraft used for VVIP travel till now, the famed Air India Jumbo Jets are more than 25 years old. Not only are they incapable of long, trans-Atlantic flights, but also force halt enroute for refueling and replenishment purposes. They are also fuel guzzlers of epic proportions," said the official.

Anuja contributed to this story





