Rahul Gandhi tore Hooda’s shirt to 'stage' Delhi Police's high-handedness: BJP

BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted a picture of Rahul Gandhi allegedly pulling Deepender Hooda's shirt and claimed it was an attempt for a good protest picture
Amit Malviya, head of BJP IT cell, took on Twitter to share a picture of Rahul Gandhi where he is seen pulling his colleague Deepender Hooda's shirt. Amit Malviya said it was a "stunt" to get a good protest picture and blame the Delhi Police for "high-handedness".
The caption of Malviya's tweet read: "After Priyanka Vadra’s twist a hand moment, here is another one. Rahul Gandhi tearing his colleague Deepender Hooda’s shirt so that it made for a good protest picture and Delhi police could be blamed for high handedness. The Gandhi siblings are strong votary of tamasha politics."
Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had tweeted a picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was "twisting" the hand of a Delhi Police officer.
Congress has been protesting outside Parliament and AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters against the Central government on the issue of price hike and unemployment.
Over 300 Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor were detained by police for over six hours after being taken away from protest sites in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi has alleged that some of the party MPs were even "beaten up" by police.
“Total 335 protesters including 65 MPs have been detained under 65 Delhi Police Act in order to maintain law & order in the area… The protesters tried to obstruct the police officers from performing their duties, manhandled & injured them. Appropriate legal action is being taken," Delhi Police told ANI.
Security was tightened in several places and Section 144 was clamped down across the New Delhi area, except Jantar Mantar.
Protests also took place in other places across the country and several demonstrators were detained in Mumbai, Chandigarh and other places. Police also used water cannon to disperse the Congress leaders and workers in Chandigarh who had been protesting against the Centre over the issues of inflation and unemployment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August , 2020.
