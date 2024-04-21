Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X on Sunday to share a video in which passengers can be seen sleeping inside toilets while traveling in a overcrowded train. The Wayanad MP, who is seeking re-election from his constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government and said they need to be removed “if we want to save the common man travel."

“In the rule of Narendra Modi, travelling by train has become a punishment! Passengers of every class are being harassed in the Modi government which is reducing the number of general coaches from common man's trains and promoting only 'elite trains'. People are not able to sit comfortably on their seats even after getting confirmed tickets; the common man is forced to travel on the floor and hiding in toilets," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

“The Modi Government, through its policies, wants to weaken the Railways and prove it 'incompetent' so that it can get an excuse to sell it to its friends. If we want to save the common man's travel, then the Modi government which is busy ruining the railways will have to be removed," the Congress MP added.

The videos of helpless passengers sleeping on the floors of train or ticketless travelers hijacking the air conditioned coaches is becoming more and more common these days. The internet is filled with such visuals and people are questioning the Union Government over the rationale behind such incidents.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack against PM Modi came days ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which voters from 89 constituencies across 13 states will exercise their mandate. In the midst of the high-voltage elections, Rahul Gandhi will miss a crucial INDIA bloc rally due to “sudden illness."

“Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi, where the INDIA bloc rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present. Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge is of course attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Satna," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

