Rahul Gandhi shares video of people sleeping inside toilets of overcrowded trains: ‘Modi govt have to be removed if…’
Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X on Sunday to share a video in which passengers can be seen sleeping inside toilets while traveling in a overcrowded train. The Wayanad MP, who is seeking re-election from his constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government and said they need to be removed “if we want to save the common man travel."