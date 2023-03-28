Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ripping the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irani alleged that Gandhi has always tried to taint the image of the prime minister, especially in front of other countries.

However, Gandhi will not succeed as the people of the country are with PM Modi, she asserted in a press conference.

"In an interview with a magazine in 2019, Gandhi in his own words had claimed that Modi's greatest strength is his image and that he would rip his image apart," Irani said.

"So Rahul Gandhi your promise made to a magazine editor that you will rip Modi's image apart is a promise that shall remain unfulfilled because Narendra Modi's greatest strength is the people of India," Irani added.

On the latest controversy of Gandhi's disqualification, Irani said the Congress leader insulted the OBC community but never apologised for his mistake. She said, his 'indecent' remarks is another manifestation of Gandhi's political arrogance.

"The political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is at full display. He abused and accused Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature," she said.

Yesterday also the Union Minister for Women and Child Development attacked Gandhi. She called the disqualification of Congress leader an 'operation of the law,' demonstrating that no person was above law in the country.

Irani alleged that ‘the person concerned’ made a racial slur not against one individual, but against the entire OBC community. “A case in the court was fought on merits and evidence. If you read the judgement, it says ‘the person concerned’ did not defend himself. Either someone in his organisation did not want to defend him or Rahul Gandhi thinks he is above the law," the Union Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi was recently convicted by the Surat Hogh Cout for his 2019 remark when he said, "all thieves have Modi as the common surname". A defamation case was filed against Gandhi and the plea said that Gandhi hurt the sentiments of the OBC community.

Last week, the Court convicted Gandhi and announced two years of jail. He also got bail after the court pronounced the order after paying a bail bond of ₹10,000. Following this, Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was also suspended.