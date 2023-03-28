Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed , says Smriti Irani2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Smriti launched a fresh attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ripping the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ripping the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irani alleged that Gandhi has always tried to taint the image of the prime minister, especially in front of other countries.
