Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is probably not going to go to the impending winter meeting of Parliament because of the continuous Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party said on Saturday.
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is probably not going to go to the impending winter meeting of Parliament because of the continuous Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party said on Saturday.
According to sources, the winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the old building in the first week of December and conclude by the end of the month.
According to sources, the winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the old building in the first week of December and conclude by the end of the month.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Party had stated that a final decision regarding the dates will be made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. There is a proposal to hold the session between December 7 and 29.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters that it is unlikely that he and three other parliamentarians who are walking in the yatra consistently—Rahul Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, and Digvijaya Singh—will attend Parliament when asked if party MPs participating in the yatra will attend the session.
Ramesh stated that they would inform the Chairman and Speaker of their inability to attend the upcoming session.
He stated that several Congress allies are participating in the yatra, which has completed approximately half of the 3,570-kilometer journey.
Ramesh stated that Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and Jitendra Awhad, as well as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, participated in the yatra, indicating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition remained intact.
On November 22, he stated, the yatra is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh.
When it came to the sub-yatras, Ramesh said that Odisha was the first state to start a yatra simultaneously with the main yatra on October 31, and Assam was the next state to do so, starting a yatra on November 1 that was more than 850 kilometers long.
Ramesh stated that the party's Tripura unit would begin a yatra on November 19, the day Indira Gandhi's birthday.
He stated that the West Bengal Congress would launch a Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state on December 28.
Ramesh stated that the Congress will also organize a Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar within the next two weeks, traveling approximately 1,100 kilometers from Banka to Bodh Gaya.
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.