Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest for Congress party president post: Report

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest party's presidential polls as he will not return from amidst Bharat Jodo Yatra to Delhi: Congress workers
Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest for the party president election scheduled to be held on 17 October, news agency ANI reported. This comes even though Congress Pradesh Committees of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai have passed a resolution to back Gandhi for the position of party president.
The Wayanad MP has embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra that started from Kanyakumari and will stretch up to Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi is currently in Kerala and is scheduled to enter Karnataka on 29 September.
Notably, the last date to file nomination for the Congress Party President election is 30 September. News agency ANI quoted Congress workers aware of the situation and said, “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest party's presidential polls as he will not return from amidst Bharat Jodo Yatra to Delhi".
As polls to elect the next Congress president are drawing closer, the chorus has yet again started to grow in favour of Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the post after the 2019 general election debacle. Even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether the Wayanad MP would take control of the party, the “Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again" chorus continues to grow louder in the Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post.
On Monday, 19 September, Congress’ Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the post of president.
Earlier on Monday, people aware of the situation had informed media outlets that Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, also a member of the G-23 in Congress had met interim president Sonia Gandhi and had received the nod to run for Congress president in upcoming election.
Further speculations are also abuzz that Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot could be running for president. Some party workers have also informed that Gehlot would try to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins instead of running for the position himself.
Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Cherthala on Tuesday. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra will continue for 15 kilometres until Kuthiyathodu in Alappuzha.
The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
