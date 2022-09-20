Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest for Congress party president post: Report

As polls to elect the next Congress president are drawing closer, the chorus has yet again started to grow in favour of Rahul Gandhi, who resigned from the post after the 2019 general election debacle. Even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether the Wayanad MP would take control of the party, the “Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again" chorus continues to grow louder in the Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post.