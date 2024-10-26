Rahul Gandhi ‘upset’ over ‘favouritism’ in Congress candidates’ selection for Maharashtra polls: Report

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment over alleged favoritism in Congress's candidate suggestions for Maharashtra elections

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi ‘upset’ over ‘favouritism’ in Congress candidates' selection for Maharashtra polls: Report
Rahul Gandhi ‘upset’ over ‘favouritism’ in Congress candidates’ selection for Maharashtra polls: Report(ANI via AICC)

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, has reportedly expressed his disappointment over the alleged ‘favouritism’ in the suggested list of Congress leaders for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, scheduled on November 20.

Of the 85 seats that the Congress is contesting, the party has released the names of 48 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the list of candidate names submitted in the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting appeared to "favour" certain Maharashtra Congress leaders, India Today reported some sources as saying.

Also Read | ‘Kuch nahi bachta’: RaGa shares video of local barber’s struggles

Rahul Gandhi also questioned about the allocation of certain Congress strongholds to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in areas such as Vidarbha and Mumbai as part of the seat-sharing agreement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) alliance.

Also Read | MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra Election 2024

The MVA alliance comprises of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), who reached a consensus of contesting 85 seats each, in the polls.

The Uddhav Sena has declared candidates for 65 seats, while Congress has named candidates for 48 seats, and the NCP has announced candidates for 45 seats.

According to the UBT's first list, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray would be contesting the polls from Mumbai's Worli. Meanwhile Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, has been fielded from Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where CM Eknath Shinde is in the fray. Other key names include Rajan Vichare who is contesting from the Thane seat, and Varun Sardesai from Bandra East.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis, wife have ₹13 Cr joint net worth, no cars

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Seat sharing tussle

While Congress's Wadettiwar may have announced that ‘the problem of seat sharing has been resolved’, the tussle is still underway on 18 of the 288 seats as Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Abu Asim Azmi threatened to field candidates on 25 seats if the opposition alliance failed to keep aside five seats for his party's candidates. The Samajwadi Party is also a part of the MVA.

The results for the election to 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be declared on November 23.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsRahul Gandhi ‘upset’ over ‘favouritism’ in Congress candidates’ selection for Maharashtra polls: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.