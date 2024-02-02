Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Is Rahul Gandhi using body double? Assam CM Himanta Sarma claims, ‘identified him, will disclose after…’

Is Rahul Gandhi using body double? Assam CM Himanta Sarma claims, ‘identified him, will disclose after…’

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Rahul Gandhi used a body double during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters as he leads the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Murshidabad on Thursday

In a big claim, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have used his body double during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ when covering the state between January 18 and January 25.

What is the Rahul Gandhi lookalike claim?

Sarma said in Guwahati recently, “We have identified the body double which Rahul Gandhi was using during the yatra. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit (to Assam) gets over (on February 4), I will hold a press conference to disclose his identity," Sarma said in Guwahati.

The CM stated that a media outlet initially reported the use of a body double by a Congress leader during a yatra. And after the report was out the body double left Guwahati, which confirms the news

“After the controversy, the body double quietly left Guwahati without accompanying Rahul to the next leg of the yatra in West Bengal," Sarma said.

Sarma mentioned two cases filed against Congress leaders for disrupting the yatra. One case, involving barricade-breaking in Guwahati with Gandhi as an accused, is under investigation by a special team. The other case, in Jorhat with Assam Congress unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah as an accused, is being probed by district police.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday resumed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district a couple of hours behind schedule due to the class 10 examination of the state board, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Yatra, which was scheduled to resume at 8 am, started at 10.30 am from Nabagram in Murshidabad district as the district administration asked the party to delay it owing to the exam which commenced during the day, he said.

As per the schedule, the Yatra will and enter Pakur in Jharkhand with a flag handover ceremony at the border of the two states.

Stating that Friday is the last day of the Yatra in West Bengal, he said that it received an overwhelming response from the people in the state from day one.

"This goes on to show that the INDIA alliance is strong and will fight the 2024 general elections and will bring down BJP from 18 to zero seats (in West Bengal)," he said.

