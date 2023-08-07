Rahul Gandhi visits Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, talks with vendors, labourers on rising prices | Watch2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Amid a rise in the price of tomatoes, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Azadpur Mandi in Delhi and talked with the fruits and vegetables vendors to take stock of the situation. In a video shared on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel, the vendors and labourers can be seen sharing their ordeal amid rising inflation. Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking in the marketplace and talking to people about their situation, earning, family, etc.