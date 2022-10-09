Rahul Gandhi will be seen in new avatar after Bharat Jodo Yatra: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh, a senior leader of the Congress party, stated on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi will assume a new avatar following the Congress' pan-India march because he has evolved into a symbol of "Bharat jodo" (unite India). Digvijaya Singh, who has been a participant in the Bharat Jodo Yatra ever since it began in Kanyakumari, stated that the march has unquestionably had a positive impact on the Congress because for the first time in many years, "the grand old party is being discussed in rural areas and villages, and people are very impressed that Rahul Gandhi has walked all the way", he said.

