Rahul Gandhi will be seen in new avatar after Bharat Jodo Yatra: Digvijaya Singh

Rahul Gandhi has become a symbol of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and will be seen in a new avatar post the Congress' march, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday
Digvijaya Singh, a senior leader of the Congress party, stated on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi will assume a new avatar following the Congress' pan-India march because he has evolved into a symbol of "Bharat jodo" (unite India). Digvijaya Singh, who has been a participant in the Bharat Jodo Yatra ever since it began in Kanyakumari, stated that the march has unquestionably had a positive impact on the Congress because for the first time in many years, "the grand old party is being discussed in rural areas and villages, and people are very impressed that Rahul Gandhi has walked all the way", he said.
The yatra, which started in Kanyakumari and will end in Jammu and Kashmir, is being led by Rahul Gandhi. During the march, a number of Congress leaders will walk 3,500 kilometers.
What is missing in this party is the commitment to ideology and leadership, he rued, adding that Congress has also been giving "confusing signals".
"One of the major weaknesses of the Congress party is that it works in silos. There is no horizontal integration of all Congressmen at the cutting edge, which is the grassroots, at the ground level. We have attempted this in this yatra. This is the format that we are preparing," he said.
Digvijaya Singh also hit out at some Congress leaders, saying there are a few who are experts in all-India politics but have not ventured out of their homes in Delhi.
"People are very impressed that Rahul Gandhi is walking all the way," he said adding the yatra has revived the interest of the masses and the media in the Congress and will help strengthen the party.
"In this country, if anyone does 'tyag' (sacrifice), he is always revered. Sonia Gandhi did 'tyag' of the prime minister's post. And here, Rahul Gandhi is walking, sweating in the heat, standing in the rain, fighting all kinds of fake news and defamation. He has become a symbol of Bharat jodo," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
Asked how the yatra has helped Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh said, "Well, you shall see him now in his new avatar."
The 75-year-old leader said he has known Rahul Gandhi for a long time and the former Congress president is a person of strong resolve. "The day he decides, no one will be able to stop him," he said on Rahul's political journey forward.
"Frankly, I have always seen him as a very highly committed and ideologically committed person with a highly inquisitive mind. He would not let you go until he has his answers. And, he is prolific and very spiritual too," the veteran Congress leader said.
Digvijaya Singh, who has dropped out of the race for the post of Congress president and became proposer for party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, noted that the Congress is "extremely poor" as an organisation as compared to the BJP, which is a cadre-based party.
The Congress is part of a mass movement and new leaders had emerged out of past movements.
"Obviously, new leadership will emerge from the party," he said, adding those who are taking part in the march have left their homes and showing their commitment.
Elections for the Congress president's post will take place on October 17 and results will be announced on October 19.
Talking about the yatra, he said they have appointed coordinators for every state and district and the party's frontal bodies and cells are also doing so, which will help strengthen the organisation structure at the grassroots level.
He said party leaders have been assigned identifiable tasks, will visit many households and provide feedback.
"The biggest achievement of the yatra is that the media is looking at us now," he said, adding Congress workers "are out of their homes, in the streets and on the roads now".
The party veteran, who has played an important role in the organisation for a long time, said he is amused that the BJP is criticising it.
Asked what would be his advice to detractors of Rahul Gandhi and the party, he said, "Take a walk".
Citing seven defamation cases filed against him, he said whether he is in a position or not, he walks on the streets and fights.
