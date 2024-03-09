Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of working towards the dissolution of Congress, citing a lack of direction in leadership and disillusionment among leaders

In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has alleged that the former is working towards the complete dissolution of the grand old party, as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking with ANI reporters, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stated, "Rahul Gandhi will breathe only after finishing the Congress completely, as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi. All good leaders of the Congress are tired of the party's leadership, which is directionless."

Chouhan went on to claim that the Congress is on the verge of extinction, citing the party's perceived lack of direction and the alleged disillusionment of its leaders with the current leadership.

"Congress is on the verge of extinction," Chouhan declared, further fueling the long-standing political rivalry between the BJP and the Congress party.

Meanwhile, in a recent political spat, Chouhan and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a war of words over the state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh. The exchange began when Kharge questioned Chouhan's resignation as Chief Minister after the assembly elections, prompting a sharp response from Chouhan on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chouhan criticized Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's leadership of the Congress, highlighting the party's string of electoral defeats since 2013 and the departure of several key figures. He also questioned whether the actions of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are in line with Mahatma Gandhi's purported statement about the dissolution of the Congress after independence.

Moreover, Chouhan accused the Congress of disregarding Hindu sentiments by declining an invitation to the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony, suggesting that this stance has contributed to the party's decline.

The verbal exchange underscores the ongoing political rivalry between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, as both parties seek to assert their credibility to the electorate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from Agencies)

