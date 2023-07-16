Rahul Gandhi will change India as…, Jain monk explains how2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has won much accolades and now, Jain monk Ramnik Muni Ji Maharaj said that his opinion about Rahul Gandhi has changed after he completed his 4000-km-long walk and describe him as a wise man.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 4,000 km foot march, aimed to unite India by addressing economic inequalities and religious polarization. Starting in Kanyakumari and ending at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, the padyatra spanned numerous states, with interruptions for rest and reunions.
Gandhi called the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a ‘tapasya’ a spiritual disciple he endured through the journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. “…everyone's limits, myself included, are far beyond what we think. In Sanskrit, the oldest language in the world, there is a word, Tapasya , which is difficult for a Western mind to understand." Gandhi said in an interview.
He added, “Someone translates it with ‘sacrifice’, ‘patience’, but the meaning is different: to generate heat. The march is an action that generates warmth, makes you look inside yourself, makes you understand the extraordinary resilience of the Indians."