Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has won much accolades and now, Jain monk Ramnik Muni Ji Maharaj said that his opinion about Rahul Gandhi has changed after he completed his 4000-km-long walk and describe him as a wise man.

“My thoughts about Rahul Gandhi changed after seeing his ‘tapasya’ when he walked 3000-4000 km. I used to think he was not serious about the common man and did not understand their pain," Ramnik Muni said. "I was watching how an old man came running towards Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As he came closer he threw up Gandhi's feet. Had it been any other common man, he would have unstintingly stepped back. But Gandhi kept standing as the man threw up more… What a wise man he is! He will change India," the Jain monk said. Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Rahul Gandhi has changed - He was always like this - The conspiracy to tarnish his image by spending crores of rupees has now collapsed. After all, who has been able to hide the sun and the truth?"

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 4,000 km foot march, aimed to unite India by addressing economic inequalities and religious polarization. Starting in Kanyakumari and ending at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, the padyatra spanned numerous states, with interruptions for rest and reunions.

Gandhi called the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a ‘tapasya’ a spiritual disciple he endured through the journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. “…everyone's limits, myself included, are far beyond what we think. In Sanskrit, the oldest language in the world, there is a word, Tapasya , which is difficult for a Western mind to understand." Gandhi said in an interview.

He added, “Someone translates it with ‘sacrifice’, ‘patience’, but the meaning is different: to generate heat. The march is an action that generates warmth, makes you look inside yourself, makes you understand the extraordinary resilience of the Indians."