Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared a video of him interacting with visitors from Kanyakumari's St Joseph's Matric Higher Secondary School, the school he visited when he was in Tamil Nadu earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that his Diwali was made more special by that visit.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted."Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it,"

The Congress leader was asked during the interaction what would be his first order if he becomes the prime minister of the country and his reply was women’s reservation.

“If somebody asks me what is the one thing that you will teach your child, I would say humility. Because with humility comes understanding," Rahul Gandhi further said.

Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special.



This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it. pic.twitter.com/eNNJfvkYEH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the rise in the price of LPG, saying that far away from the government's development rhetoric, lakhs of families have been forced to use 'chulhas'.

The development vehicle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the "reverse gear", he said.

"Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use 'chulhas'.

"Modi ji's development vehicle is in the reverse gear and its brakes have also failed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag "PriceHike".

