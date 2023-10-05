'Rahul Gandhi will lead India some day': Sharad Pawar says Congress leader is now being ‘taken seriously’
NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisted on Wednesday that INDIA ally Rahul Gandhi would lead the country some day. Showering praise on the Congress MP, he also asserted that the lawmaker – often the target of social media trolls and other critics – was now being ‘taken seriously’. Party leaders meanwhile remained divided in their calls for Gandhi to be made the PM face of the newly formed Opposition alliance.