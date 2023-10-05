NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisted on Wednesday that INDIA ally Rahul Gandhi would lead the country some day. Showering praise on the Congress MP, he also asserted that the lawmaker – often the target of social media trolls and other critics – was now being ‘taken seriously’. Party leaders meanwhile remained divided in their calls for Gandhi to be made the PM face of the newly formed Opposition alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is being taken seriously and he will provide leadership to the nation someday," the veteran leader said during an interaction at the India Today Conclave.

The 82-year-old leader also reiterated earlier assertions that he would not ally with the BJP and ruled out any rapprochement with the ‘rebel’ faction led by Ajit Pawar. Pawar also said that he would not contest the 2024 elections but work for others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi surprises Sonia Gandhi with ‘Little Noorie’ on World Animal Day "Those who have gone with BJP have nothing to do with the NCP. They have switched sides because of the threat of investigation agencies...Those who switched sides enjoyed many positions in the government and outside the government, but left because of the threat of investigating agencies," Pawar added.

The INDIA bloc has so far refrained from putting forward a Prime Ministerial candidate even as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inch closer.

“All alliance partners of the INDIA will decide on the prime minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Elected MPs from the coalition will elect the prime minister," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the member parties have however batted for their own to take over the top role. Janata Dal (United) leaders have repeatedly claimed that there is no leader more capable than Nitish Kumar to emerge as the face of INDIA. Deputy Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Maheshwar Hazari recently asserted that the Opposition bloc would soon make an announcement to this effect.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!