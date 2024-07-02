Rahul Gandhi writes to Modi, asks PM to lead Parliamentary debate on NEET tomorrow: ‘Govt move to cover up…’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking a Parliamentary debate on the NEET controversy. The Leader of Opposition stressed the need to safeguard the interests of “24 lakh NEET aspirants who deserve answers” and urged the PM to lead this debate.

“The NEET exam deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher education system. The past seven years have seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over 2 crore students. The government's move to postpone other examinations and replace the Director General of the National Testing Agency is a move to cover up the systemic breakdown of our centralised testing system,” the Raebareli MP wrote.