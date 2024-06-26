Rahul Gandhi's 7 BIG responsibilities as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: 'Shadow PM' must oppose but...
Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the next five years. He now has some crucial responsibilities to perform to safeguard the right of the minorities and ensure accountability of the government. Here's deep dive into the role and salary of the Leader of the Opposition.
With great power comes great responsibility. A slew of roles and responsibilities awaits Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who took over as the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.