Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur's Thoubal district on 14 January. The 6,713 kilometers yatra will culminate in Mumbai and will be largely covered by bus with 60-70 yatris accompanying Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at 12:00 PM tomorrow and the party is hoping that the march will revive its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was scheduled to begin from Manipur's capital Imphal, but due to the ongoing situation in the state, the N Biren Singh government denied the permission to Congress. The party leaders then held meetings with members of the administration and finally, the government allowed the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to begin from the Thoubal district with limited participants.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': Top points

1. This is the second-led of Rahul Gandhi's pan-nation ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in which the Congress leader walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

2. The 3,500 km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ passed through 12 states and Congress also witnessed some boost in electoral performances in those regions.

3. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will cover 15 states from east to west and is almost double in distance from the erstwhile ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

4. From Manipur to Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi will pass through 110 districts across 15 states over a span of 67 days. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to conclude on March 20, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024.

5. “The yatra is being taken out keeping in mind political, economic, and social injustices committed in the last 10 years," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

6. "The prime minister shows golden dreams of 'Amrit kaal' but what is the reality of the last 10 years - 'anyay kaal'. No mention of 'anyay kaal' is made while big boasts of 'amrit kaal' are projected," he added.

7. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will cover 355 Lok Sabha seats which is 65% of the total parliamentary seats in the country.

8. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 236 of the 355 seats while the Congress managed to win only 14.

9. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will also pass through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where Congress recently lost elections. Rahul Gandhi is expected to reconnect with the voters in these states.

10. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will also provide Congress with some extra edge in the Opposition INDIA alliance as the party struggles to finalize the seat-sharing arrangement with the regional parties.

