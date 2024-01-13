Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to begin from Manipur's Thoubal on Sunday | 10 points
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur's Thoubal district on 14 January. The 6,713 kilometers yatra will culminate in Mumbai and will be largely covered by bus with 60-70 yatris accompanying Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at 12:00 PM tomorrow and the party is hoping that the march will revive its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.