Union Minister Smriti Irani dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘misogynist man’ on Wednesday and informed the Wayanad MP that he - and the Congress as a whole - ‘defined incompetence’. The remarks were part of a lengthy war of words that came in response to the newly reinstated lawmaker's comments on Manipur. Gandhi meanwhile dubbed the BJP-led ruling coalition as ‘traitors’ who had ‘murdered India in Manipur’.

"Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai. Uss awaaz ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki. Iska matlab Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki...You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot," Rahul Gandhi said.

The remarks had prompted strong objections from the BJP ranks with Speaker Om Birla urging members to show respect while using the term ‘Bharat Mata’.

Union Minister Smriti Irani delivered a stinging retort, insisting that the Congress was ‘not India’. Manipur, she added, was ‘not divided’ and an integral part of India. She added that the entire country had seen Congress leaders clapping, thumping desk when Rahul Gandhi spoke about the murder of India.

“You are not India because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence... you are not India," she said.

“Manipur is not divided, it is a part of this country. A member of his (opposition) alliance said in Tamil Nadu that India only means north India. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should comment on this... another Congress leader said there should be a referendum on Kashmir... Was the statement given as per the order of the Congress leadership that a leader talked about referendum in Kashmir?" came the sharp rebuttal from Irani.

(With inputs from agencies)