Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Mata murdered' vs Smriti Irani's 'Quit India': Barbs fly during no-confidence motion1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi a 'misogynist man' and says he 'defined incompetence'. Gandhi calls BJP-led coalition 'traitors' who 'murdered India in Manipur'.
Union Minister Smriti Irani dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘misogynist man’ on Wednesday and informed the Wayanad MP that he - and the Congress as a whole - ‘defined incompetence’. The remarks were part of a lengthy war of words that came in response to the newly reinstated lawmaker's comments on Manipur. Gandhi meanwhile dubbed the BJP-led ruling coalition as ‘traitors’ who had ‘murdered India in Manipur’.