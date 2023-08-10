As a controversy erupted over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged ‘flying kiss’ gesture, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the gesture “affectionate".
"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection," Chaturvedi said as quoted by ANI.
She further said that Rahul Gandhi's words were not driven by animosity, despite his disqualification and subsequent legal victory.
“You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
Only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament: Smriti Irani
On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, the incident was not caught on camera
“The one who was given the chance to speak before me, displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Irani said.
Demanding strict action against Rahul Gandhi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) women MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla alleging the Congress MP of making inappropriate gesture and displaying indecent behaviour in the House.
In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that the Congress member made an "inappropriate gesture" towards Irani when was speaking in the House.
(With inputs from agencies)
