As Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ created a controversy, Delhi Commission for Women's Swati Maliwal made a sharp attack at Union minister Smriti Irani taking reference of former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's sexual harassment act.

Swati Maliwal wrote on X (formally Twitter), “A supposed flying kiss thrown in the air ignited so much fire. A man named Brij Bhushan is sitting two rows back. The one who called Olympic wrestlers into the room and put his hand on their chest, put his hand on their waist and sexually assaulted them. Why don't you get angry at what he did?"

A Sexual harassment case has been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by six prominent wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also defended Rahul Gandhi stating that the gesture was a show of affection

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection," Chaturvedi said as quoted by ANI.

Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, the incident was not caught on camera

“The one who was given the chance to speak before me, displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Irani said.

Later, in a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that Gandhi behaved in an “indecent manner" which not only “insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House".