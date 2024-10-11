‘Rahul Gandhi’s interest was in jalebi..,’ BJP Anil Vij says Congress to replace party symbol from ‘Panja to Jalebi’

Anil Vij, former Haryana Minister and BJP MLA, criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming his focus is on jalebi rather than elections. He suggested the Congress replace its symbol with jalebi, asserting that the BJP's victory was evident from the start.

Published11 Oct 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Ambala: BJP leader Anil Vij took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Ambala: BJP leader Anil Vij took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

After Congress lost the Haryana Assembly elections, Haryana Minister and BJP MLA Anil Vij claimed that Rahul Gandhi's interest was in Jalebi only and not in the election.

As reported by ANI, Vij said, “Rahul Gandhi's interest was in Jalebi only and not in the election. Congress should replace its symbol from Panja to Jalebi. We know their reality and hence we were saying it from day one that the BJP will win.”

The BJP achieved a historic hat-trick in Haryana by winning 48 seats, surpassing the majority mark by just two votes. This marks the first time a political party has formed a government in the state for three consecutive terms.

Meanwhile, the Congress secured 37 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats, and independent candidates garnered three seats.

What is Jalebi's connection?

 

During the result day, social media users have been using the "jalebi" trend to troll the Congress party, which suffered a significant defeat in the Haryana assembly elections against the Bharatiya Janata Prarty (BJP). The official results contradicted exit polls that had predicted a Congress victory.

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Highlights: Rahul Gandhi says analysing 'unexpected results', will tell EC about…

The connection between the Haryana elections and "jalebis" dates back to October 1, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a campaign meeting in Gohana, Sonipat. During his speech, he praised the legendary jalebi-maker Matu Ram, claiming he had tasted "the best jalebi of my life."

Gandhi showed a box from Matu Ram’s sweet shop and suggested that these famous jalebis should be sold nationwide and even exported, proposing that such efforts could create more employment opportunities.

"The jalebis should be sent to American and Japan and other counties in different forms...," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also spoke about a "jalebi ki factory" that didn't go down well with social media users.

"If their jalebis are distributed across India and the world, it may be possible that one day, 10,000-20,000-30,000 people will be able to work at their factories," Rahul Gandhi said. He added that "Matu Ramji has been caught in a multi-tiered [chakravyuh]" laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda said that the BJP’s victory in Haryana and its good performance in the Jammu & Kashmir polls reflect that people have voted against divisive politics.

“BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly elections sent a clear message to those who tried to promote polarization, appeasement, and vote-bank politics. The message is that the people of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir have given a befitting reply to all this and have voted against it,” he said.

Also Read: Haryana Election Results 2024: JP Nadda calls AAP ’kattar beimaan’ in veiled attack, takes ’jalebi’’ jibe at Congress

Earlier, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta wrote in a post on X, "Today Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders must be finding even jalebi bitter because the public has sweetened the mouth of BJP by giving the mandate of victory!"

BJP leader and Prayagraj (West) MLA Sidharth Nath Singh said, "After seeing the Haryana election results, I will send Prayagraj's jalebi to Rahul Gandhi".

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Today, at the BJP office in Prayagraj, I distributed sweets and congratulated the hard-working workers on the occasion of the hat-trick of the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in Haryana."

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews'Rahul Gandhi's interest was in jalebi..,' BJP Anil Vij says Congress to replace party symbol from 'Panja to Jalebi'

      Popular in Politics

