Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the District Civil Court in Uttar Pradeh's Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case. According to the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused on Tuesday morning.

Rahul Gandhi was summoned by MP/MLA court on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference. The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.

In a post on microblogging website X, Ramesh informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has entered its 37th day today, will be paused on Tuesday morning and will resume from Fursatganj in Amethi at 2 pm.

"Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summons to appear in the District Civil Court in Sultanpur tomorrow, February 20th, morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader on August 4th, 2018. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi," the Congress leader posted on X.

Mishra, had earlier told ANI that Gandhi has accused Amit Shah of being a ‘murderer’ in Bengaluru.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, a lawyer who appeared for Vijay Mishra said that Gandhi can get a maximum punishment of 2 years in jail if sufficient evidence is found against him.

“About 5 years ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. Objectionable remarks were made against Amit Shah, Union Home Minister," Pandey told ANI.

"On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

