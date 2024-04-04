While the Congress has fielded its sitting MP and leader, Rahul Gandhi, from Wayanad, the CPI fielded its senior leader, Annie Raja. The Congress and the CPI are allies in the Opposition's INDIA bloc but rivals in Kerala

Kerala's Wayanad is among the Lok Sabha constituencies set to witness a tough contest between INDIA bloc allies. The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), which are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, will be contesting against each other for the key Wayanad seat.

While the Congress has fielded its sitting MP and leader, Rahul Gandhi, from Wayanad, the CPI has fielded its senior leader, Annie Raja. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala unit chief, K Surendran, is also in the fray.

Annie Raja is the wife of CPI general secretary D Raja and holds the post of general secretary in the party's National Federation of Indian Women. She's also a member of the national executive of CPI.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. However, both the CPI and the CPI(M) are allies of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

INDIA bloc allies also fighting one another in… Wayanad is not the only constituency where the INDIA bloc allies are contesting against each other. The situation is the same in all the constituencies of Punjab and West Bengal.

In Jammu and Kashmir, too, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), both part of the INDIA bloc, will compete against each other for the three seats in the Kashmir valley in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the past? Wayanad has been a Congress bastion since 2009.

Rahul Gandhi, the current sitting MP of Wayanad, won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a vote margin of nearly 40 percent. Gandhi got 64 percent of the total votes polled. His closest rival, CPI's PP Suneer, received only 2,74,597 votes.

In the 2014 and 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader M I Shanavas won the Wayanad seat. He had won the 2014 elections by a margin of 2.31 percent votes.

The Congress won the most, 15 Lok Sabha seats, in Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Kerala Congress (M) won one seat each, while the Indian Union Muslim League won two. The state sends 20 members to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The UDF included the Indian Union Muslim League, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Kerala Congress (M).

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be on April 26.

