‘Rahul ji, zero check kar leejiye’: Anurag Thakur ‘destroyed’ Congress over electoral failure | Viral Video

Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi during a debate in Parliament on Monday. "Rahul ji, zero check kar leejiye," Thakur said as he took potshots at the Congress for securing zero seats in consecutive elections — the latest being the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The video of the incident viral recently.

In the video, Anurag Thakur could be seen holding a pamphlet with "12,00,000 income par 0 tax" written on it. It referred to the income tax exemption of up to ₹12 lakh announced by the central government in the Union Budget 2025-26.

But with the same pamphlet, Anurag Thakur was making another statement — referring to the seats won by Congress in the past few elections and the party's electoral record in Delhi.

"Rahul ji, zero check kar lijiye...Ye Congress ki seaton ki baat nahi hai, [Rahul ji, please check the zero. This is not about Congress' seats]" Thakur said amid protests from NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule.

Anurag Thakur went on to list the elections held in Delhi between 2014 and 2025, in which the Congress won zero seats. He questioning how many seats Congress had secured in Delhi in each of those years. His question was met with a resounding "zero" from BJP MPs.

The BJP MP said, “The Congress has set the record of 'zeros' under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.”

Sharing the same video clip, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the BJP's state Vice President in Andhra Pradesh, wrote on X, ""Rahul ji, 'ZERO' check kar leejiye" 😂BJP MP @ianuragthakur ji completely destroyed Rahul Gandhi!"

Congress electoral debacle The Congress failed to open its account for the third consecutive time in the Delhi Assembly Election. In 2015, 2020 and 2025, the Congress won zero seats. In the 2014 , 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

Here what happened in these six elections:

Delhi Assembly 2025 : BJP wins 48 seats, AAP 22

Delhi Lok Sabha 2024 : All 7 seats won by BJP

Delhi Assembly 2020 : BJP wins 8 seats, AAP 62

Delhi Lok Sabha 2019 : All 7 seats won by BJP

Delhi Assembly 2015 : BJP wins 3 seats, AAP wins 67