Home >Politics >News >Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 07:28 PM IST PTI

  • In a tweet, Gandhi quoted a source-based news report which claimed that CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to govt with no mention of any offset deals related to purchase of Rafale aircraft
  • BJP's Piyush Goyal claimed that many in Cong have confided that Gandhi's obsession with Rafale is damaging the party

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue.

In a tweet, Gandhi quoted a source-based news report which claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the government with no mention of any offset deals related to the purchase of Rafale aircraft.

"Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale," Gandhi alleged in his tweet without elaborating.

In his Twitter post, the former Congress president also quoted Mahatma Gandhi's words: "Truth is one, paths are many".

In a sharp retort, Goyal, who is Railway Minister and a senior BJP leader, claimed that many in the Congress have confided that Gandhi's obsession with Rafale is damaging the party.

"Many of Rahul Gandhi's Congress colleagues confide in private that Rahul's obsession with Rafale to wash off his father's sins is damaging the party. But if someone is wanting to self-destruct, who are we to complain? We invite him to fight the 2024 elections on Rafale," Goyal tweeted.

Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections, which the Congress lost.

The Rafale aircraft deal was part of the central plan of the Congress' poll campaign.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. (@RahulGandhi)

Rahul Gandhi's tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi: 'We miss him today and everyday'

1 min read . 20 Aug 2020
On its part, on 10 May, the government opposed the reopening of the Rafale case

SC verdict today on petitions against Rafale deal: Key things to watch

3 min read . 14 Nov 2019
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Govt using offset money of Rafale deal to help train, skill youth: Sitharaman

1 min read . 15 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout